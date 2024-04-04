From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Supreme Court & Abortion Access – Virtual Teach-In
Date:
Monday, April 22, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details:
Virtual - Zoom
Join Planned Parenthood Mar Monte for a panel discussion and breakout sessions exploring the threat of the Mifepristone SCOTUS case and the future of reproductive rights. Partnering with us are leading advocates at Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (DREDF), Access Reproductive Justice, and Reproductive Freedom for All.
Use this link to register: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/mife-scotus-teach-in
Use this link to register: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/mife-scotus-teach-in
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 10:28AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network