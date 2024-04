Join Planned Parenthood Mar Monte for a panel discussion and breakout sessions exploring the threat of the Mifepristone SCOTUS case and the future of reproductive rights. Partnering with us are leading advocates at Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (DREDF), Access Reproductive Justice, and Reproductive Freedom for All.Use this link to register: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/mife-scotus-teach-in