Final Confederate Surrender after June 19, 1865, Black Miners Bar, Day Use Area
Saturday, June 22, 2024
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Brigadier General Stand Waite
Black Miners Bar, Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
9698 Greenback Lane, Folsom, CA
Historic 175th Year of California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry a planned "Stolen Legacy" of 1849 validated and supported by Confederate Brigadier General Waite offspring in today's newly created 2022 "Black Miners Bar."
This high-spirited celebration of freedom and unity, offers something for everyone filling the atmosphere of Black Miners Bar est. 2022 with the soulful sounds of music and entertainment, merchandise from local and regional vendors, mouthwatering cuisines, and an array of immersive family friendly activities and watersports for all to enjoy.
To heighten this already extraordinary experience, this year will incorporate the first-ever "Concert on the Beach" and featuring local and black-owned wineries, breweries and distilleries.
A modern "Black Miners Bar" as the "need" and historic desired reality unfolds.
All are welcome to be a part of this monumental event where targeted community, history, and path towards justice merge to create a reimagined future for artificial intelligence to be seen.
For more information: https://juneteenthfolsom.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 10:20PM
