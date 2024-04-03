Webinar: USCPR Tax Day Mass Movement Call: No More Money for Israel's Crimes

Date:

Monday, April 15, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join us on Tax Day, Monday, April 15th at 4 PM PT for the launch of the USCPR's Mass Movement Calls on ending U.S. military funding to Israel. In a moment where we're all fighting for a total and permanent ceasefire, we understand that the only way this genocide can end is if we stop funding the systems that have been fueling Israel's massive violence against Palestinians.



This call will be the first of an ongoing series of mass movement calls, in which action takers and allies of the Palestinian movement can plug into the ongoing work, including national calls to action and local organizing centered on divesting from militarism and investing in our communities. Participants will hear from cross-movement leaders who will outline just how we can organize within our different movements toward a liberated future for all.