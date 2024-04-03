From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine Poster Screen Printing Workshop
Date:
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Palestine Poster Screen Printing Workshop
The unprecedented upsurge of protest in support for Palestine has been accompanied by a renaissance in screen printed artwork on posters, signs, banners, T-shirts, and bags.
This workshop conducted by the San Francisco Poster Syndicate will provide an opportunity to screen print a variety of amazing recent designs as posters. Come and try your hand at screen printing your own posters and T-shirts.
Screen printing for San José May Day in solidarity with Palestine will also be done for T-shirts.
For T-shirts, please bring your own blank white or light-colored T-shirts. Blank T-shirts will also be available for sale. Posters will be distributed for free, but donations for future screen printing workshops are welcomed.
Free and open to the public
Please wear a mask indoors
Wheelchair accessible
Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, San José Against War, San Francisco Poster Syndicate, FRSO San José, San José SDS, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, San José May Day Coalition, Human Agenda, and American Student Union
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5EV5rfRePf/
