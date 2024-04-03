Palestine Poster Screen Printing Workshop

Date:

Saturday, April 06, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

San José Against War

Location Details:

San José Peace & Justice Center

48 South 7th Street

San José, CA 95112

Palestine Poster Screen Printing Workshop



The unprecedented upsurge of protest in support for Palestine has been accompanied by a renaissance in screen printed artwork on posters, signs, banners, T-shirts, and bags.



This workshop conducted by the San Francisco Poster Syndicate will provide an opportunity to screen print a variety of amazing recent designs as posters. Come and try your hand at screen printing your own posters and T-shirts.



Screen printing for San José May Day in solidarity with Palestine will also be done for T-shirts.



For T-shirts, please bring your own blank white or light-colored T-shirts. Blank T-shirts will also be available for sale. Posters will be distributed for free, but donations for future screen printing workshops are welcomed.



Free and open to the public

Please wear a mask indoors

Wheelchair accessible



Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, San José Against War, San Francisco Poster Syndicate, FRSO San José, San José SDS, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, San José May Day Coalition, Human Agenda, and American Student Union