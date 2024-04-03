top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
South Bay Arts + Action

Palestine Poster Screen Printing Workshop

Flyer for the Palestine Poster Screen Printing Workshop showing three posters of many that will be available for printing.
original image (1724x1724)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Palestine Poster Screen Printing Workshop

The unprecedented upsurge of protest in support for Palestine has been accompanied by a renaissance in screen printed artwork on posters, signs, banners, T-shirts, and bags.

This workshop conducted by the San Francisco Poster Syndicate will provide an opportunity to screen print a variety of amazing recent designs as posters. Come and try your hand at screen printing your own posters and T-shirts.

Screen printing for San José May Day in solidarity with Palestine will also be done for T-shirts.

For T-shirts, please bring your own blank white or light-colored T-shirts. Blank T-shirts will also be available for sale. Posters will be distributed for free, but donations for future screen printing workshops are welcomed.

Free and open to the public
Please wear a mask indoors
Wheelchair accessible

Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, San José Against War, San Francisco Poster Syndicate, FRSO San José, San José SDS, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, San José May Day Coalition, Human Agenda, and American Student Union
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5EV5rfRePf/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 9:45PM
