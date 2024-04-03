From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Davis: Silent Walk of Solidarity
Saturday, April 06, 2024
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Angela
Meet at 3rd & A Sts.
Davis, CA
Join a silent walk of solidarity with those being starved in Gaza.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/gaza-is-being-st...
