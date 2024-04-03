top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Earthquake Danger: Stop Robo-Taxis & Defend Landlines! Tech For Workers Not Billionaires

A major earthquake in San Francisco would be a hazard with Robo Taxis In the streets
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Time:
10:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ufclp.org
Location Details:
750 Kearny St./Next to Portsmouth Square
On the commemoration of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake a Speakout/Press Conference will be held to call for the immediate halt of all Waymo robo taxis and other autonomous vehicles and to defend Landlines from AT&T's plans to destroy 4 million landlines in California. An earthquake would shutdown these robo taxis in the middle of the streets blocks taxis and fire trucks. A major earthquake would also disrupt cell phones meaning that landlines would be the only means of communication. We must protect workers and the public.

Tuesday April 16, 2024 Earthquake Rally Warning
Time: 10:45 AM
April 16, 2024

The recent massive earthquake in Taiwan is a critical warning to the people of San Francisco and California that another major earthquake could shutdown all Waymo Robo-Taxis operating in San Francisco, the Peninsula and Los Angeles. That would block all ambulances and fire trucks and would result of deaths and further chaos.

Governor Newsom's PUC and DMV have allowed Waymo to expand throughout California although these vehicles do not follow DMV driver's regulations and cannot back up as required in DMV tests.

They also have shutdown during blockage of wi--fi which they need to operate on. A major earthquake in San Francisco, Los Angeles would shutdown all these vehicles where they are. That would threaten health and safety and cost lives.

At the same time AT&T is trying shutdown the 4 million landline phones in California to increase their profits. Landlines are a life line for people in rural communities, people who need them for medical monitoring and in emergencies such as an earthquake. We cannot allow these tech companies to be in charge of our health and safety and lives. All they care about is profit. Join the Speakout and rally on Tuesday April 16, 2024 which is two days before the anniversary of the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco.
For more information: http://www.ufcp.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 5:26PM
§Waymo Burinng In Chinatown When It Shutdown
by ufclp.org
Wed, Apr 3, 2024 5:26PM
A Waymo robo taxi was burned up when it stopped in the middle of Chinatown due to the sound of fireworks
original image (1200x800)
Waymo taxis will automatically shutdown in the middle of an earthquake blocking the road and stopping ambulances and emergencies vehicles from reaching people in need. Newsom's CPUC and DMV represent the tech companies who are flagrantly violating the vehicular code to get ride of drivers and make more profits.
http://www.ufcp.org
§AT&T Cell Outage Shows The Need For Landlines
by ufclp.org
Wed, Apr 3, 2024 5:26PM
AT&T cell phones were shutdown recently showing the need for landlines
original image (1080x1080)
AT&T is trying to get the PUC which they control through Governor Gavin Newsom who appoints the commissioner to eliminate the 4 million landlines in California. This threatens those who need land line in rural areas, medical patients who need reports to their doctors and in emergencies which San Francisco and other earthquake prone areas in California face.
http://www.ufcp.org
§Robo Taxi Murder By Musk
by ufclp.org
Wed, Apr 3, 2024 5:26PM
Drivers, Passengers & Pedestrians have been murdered by Musk's Auto Pilot
original image (830x1024)
The DOT, DMV and CPUC have allowed auto pilot cars on the road that have killed passengers, drivers and pedestrians. Government regulatory agencies have been captured by the very companies that they are supposed to regulate with no accountability.
http://www.ufcp.org
