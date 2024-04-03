Earthquake Danger: Stop Robo-Taxis & Defend Landlines! Tech For Workers Not Billionaires

Date:

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Time:

10:45 AM - 12:45 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

ufclp.org

Location Details:

750 Kearny St./Next to Portsmouth Square

San Francisco

On the commemoration of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake a Speakout/Press Conference will be held to call for the immediate halt of all Waymo robo taxis and other autonomous vehicles and to defend Landlines from AT&T's plans to destroy 4 million landlines in California. An earthquake would shutdown these robo taxis in the middle of the streets blocks taxis and fire trucks. A major earthquake would also disrupt cell phones meaning that landlines would be the only means of communication. We must protect workers and the public.



Tuesday April 16, 2024 Earthquake Rally Warning

750 Kearny St./Next to Portsmouth Square

San Francisco



Time: 10:45 AM

April 16, 2024



The recent massive earthquake in Taiwan is a critical warning to the people of San Francisco and California that another major earthquake could shutdown all Waymo Robo-Taxis operating in San Francisco, the Peninsula and Los Angeles. That would block all ambulances and fire trucks and would result of deaths and further chaos.



Governor Newsom's PUC and DMV have allowed Waymo to expand throughout California although these vehicles do not follow DMV driver's regulations and cannot back up as required in DMV tests.



They also have shutdown during blockage of wi--fi which they need to operate on. A major earthquake in San Francisco, Los Angeles would shutdown all these vehicles where they are. That would threaten health and safety and cost lives.



At the same time AT&T is trying shutdown the 4 million landline phones in California to increase their profits. Landlines are a life line for people in rural communities, people who need them for medical monitoring and in emergencies such as an earthquake. We cannot allow these tech companies to be in charge of our health and safety and lives. All they care about is profit. Join the Speakout and rally on Tuesday April 16, 2024 which is two days before the anniversary of the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco.