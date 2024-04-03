top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
East Bay Labor & Workers

"The Hammer" Author Hamilton Nolan Live at Oaklandia Cafe x Bakery

The Hammer Book launch Oakland 4/11 at 5pm at Oaklandia CAfe
Date:
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
The Worker Agency
Location Details:
Oaklandia Cafe x Bakery, 555 12th street, Oakland
On Thursday April 11, The Worker Agency will host Hamilton Nolan, author of "The Hammer: Power, Inequality and the Struggle for the Soul of Labor," in conversation with veteran reporter Eli Rosenberg of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Join us for a lively in-person discussion about how a galvanized labor movement can change the tides of the US economy and what it will take to get there. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the author, get your copy signed, and connect with fellow book lovers and movement builders.

Mark your calendars and we'll see you there!

Speaker information:

Hamilton Nolan is a labor journalist who writes regularly for In These Times magazine and The Guardian. He has written about labor, politics, and class war for The New York Times, the Washington Post, Gawker, Splinter, and other publications

Eli Rosenberg is a reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle, where he covers Oakland and the Bay Area. Previously, he was the Washington Post's labor reporter, where he covered organizing, strikes, and other workforce and economic issues during the pandemic. He spent years in New York at the Brooklyn Paper, Daily News, and the New York Times before that, and is originally from the Bay Area.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-hammer-au...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 12:09PM
