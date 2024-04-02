From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Indomitas: Live Podcast with guest Aida Salazar
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaker
Brava Theater Center
Brava Cabaret
2773 24th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Indomitas is a live monthly podcast series hosted by Chelis Lopez of KPOO and Radio Bilingue, featuring untamable voices of fierce women artists and activists. For the April 2024 podcast, Indomitas will interview author, artistic activist and translator Aida Salazar who is also a mother and partner/wife.
Please note that the live podcast will be conducted in Spanish. This is a FREE community event supported by donations.
Free
For more information: http://www.brava.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 10:54PM
