Indomitas: Live Podcast with guest Aida Salazar

Date:

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Brava Theater Center

Location Details:

Brava Cabaret

2773 24th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Indomitas is a live monthly podcast series hosted by Chelis Lopez of KPOO and Radio Bilingue, featuring untamable voices of fierce women artists and activists. For the April 2024 podcast, Indomitas will interview author, artistic activist and translator Aida Salazar who is also a mother and partner/wife.



Please note that the live podcast will be conducted in Spanish. This is a FREE community event supported by donations.



Free