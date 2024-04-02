Pueblote: Public Land in People's Hands with PODER

Saturday, April 20, 2024

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Speaker

San Francisco Public Library

415-557-4400

San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B

100 Larkin St

San Francisco, CA 94102

Through their Urban Campesinx* program at the Excelsior District Hummingbird Farm, PODER (People Organizing to Demand Environmental and Economic Rights) organizes with immigrant and working-class communities of color to create community-led and environmentally just solutions for community needs.



In this family-friendly program, Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Justice Antonio Roman-Alcala will host a dialogue with PODER activists across generations. A craft to create a "seed-love" will follow the discussion.



This program will be in Spanish and English and there will be interpretation provided.



This program is brought to you by SFPL's Environmental Center.



*Urban Campesinx, the food justice and young adult leadership program of PODER SF, stewards Hummingbird Farm. Hummingbird Farm foregrounds ancestral wisdom in food production, regenerative living, plant medicine, queer ecology, community and climate resilience. As they note, "We are undoing the disconnection between each other, between people and the land, between workers and their labor, between communities and their ancestral wisdom." Reflecting the lessons of Mother Earth, we work better together to organize for collective power, solidarity and holistic well-being.



Free