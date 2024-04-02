top
San Francisco
San Francisco
View events for the week of 4/20/2024
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Immigrant Rights Racial Justice

Pueblote: Public Land in People's Hands with PODER

San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B 100 Larkin St San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (950x475)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Through their Urban Campesinx* program at the Excelsior District Hummingbird Farm, PODER (People Organizing to Demand Environmental and Economic Rights) organizes with immigrant and working-class communities of color to create community-led and environmentally just solutions for community needs.

In this family-friendly program, Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Justice Antonio Roman-Alcala will host a dialogue with PODER activists across generations. A craft to create a "seed-love" will follow the discussion.

This program will be in Spanish and English and there will be interpretation provided.

This program is brought to you by SFPL's Environmental Center.

*Urban Campesinx, the food justice and young adult leadership program of PODER SF, stewards Hummingbird Farm. Hummingbird Farm foregrounds ancestral wisdom in food production, regenerative living, plant medicine, queer ecology, community and climate resilience. As they note, "We are undoing the disconnection between each other, between people and the land, between workers and their labor, between communities and their ancestral wisdom." Reflecting the lessons of Mother Earth, we work better together to organize for collective power, solidarity and holistic well-being.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2024/04/20/present...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 10:52PM
