International San Francisco Labor & Workers

Class Struggle in Korea - A Report On Korean Workers Struggles

Korea Workers Fight Union Busting & Casualization
Date:
Monday, April 15, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Public Library
Latino Room
500 Larkin St., San Francisco
Class Struggle in Korea - A Report
Korean Workers Struggles From The Healthcare Workers, The Fight Against The
Union Busting Yoon Government & The Defense of Palestinian Workers & People
Panel Discussion
Monday, April 15, 2024
3:30 PM
San Francisco Main Public Library
Latino Room
500 Larkin St., San Francisco

There is a national strike in Korea of medical interns and the entire medical system is under stress as a result of privatization and profiteering. At the same time, the government is attacking and jailing union members and leaders accusing them of “corruption” while the gov-
Song, Ho-joon is a railway worker who has participated in the Korean labor movement and
railway workers’ organizing struggles for the last three decades. He has been imprisoned
twice due to his involvement in railway workers’ strikes. In 2015, the union members of
KCTU Seoul Region elected him as General Secretary of the Korean Confederation of Trade
Unions (KCTU) Seoul Regional Council. After his two-year term was over, he went back to
his workplace in 2017 where his job is to maintain and repair facilities and train cars.
Joon Seok is with the National Workers Meeting To Restore Grassroots Struggles & Realize
Working Class Solidarity & A socialist activist in Ulsan which is the largest industrial city in
Korea.

Front Committee For A Labor Party (UFCLP)
Endorsed by WorkWeek, United Public Workers For Action (UPWA)
ufclp.org, info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufcp.org
Korean healthcare workers are fighting for unions & against privatization
Korean healthcare workers are fighting the privatization of the healthcare industry and destruction of national healthcare.
Two Korean union labor activists will be reporting on the struggle in Korea against the capitalist attack on workers and the drive for war by the government.
