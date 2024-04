Class Struggle in Korea - A ReportKorean Workers Struggles From The Healthcare Workers, The Fight Against TheUnion Busting Yoon Government & The Defense of Palestinian Workers & PeoplePanel DiscussionMonday, April 15, 20243:30 PMSan Francisco Main Public LibraryLatino Room500 Larkin St., San FranciscoThere is a national strike in Korea of medical interns and the entire medical system is under stress as a result of privatization and profiteering. At the same time, the government is attacking and jailing union members and leaders accusing them of “corruption” while the gov-ernment is mired in corruption and turning the wealth of Korea toward militarization and the US encirclementof China and North Korea for war. There is a national strike in Korea of medical interns and the entire medical system is under stress as a result of privatization and profiteering. At the same time, the government is attacking and jailing union members andleaders accusing them of “corruption” while the government is mired in corruption and turning the wealth of Korea toward militarization and the US encirclement of China and North Korea for war.Song, Ho-joon is a railway worker who has participated in the Korean labor movement andrailway workers’ organizing struggles for the last three decades. He has been imprisonedtwice due to his involvement in railway workers’ strikes. In 2015, the union members ofKCTU Seoul Region elected him as General Secretary of the Korean Confederation of TradeUnions (KCTU) Seoul Regional Council. After his two-year term was over, he went back tohis workplace in 2017 where his job is to maintain and repair facilities and train cars.Joon Seok is with the National Workers Meeting To Restore Grassroots Struggles & RealizeWorking Class Solidarity & A socialist activist in Ulsan which is the largest industrial city inKorea.Song, Ho-joon is a railway worker of KRWU who has participated in the Korean labor movement and railway workers’ organizing struggles for the last three decades. He has been imprisonedtwice due to his involvement in railway workers’ strikes. In 2015, the union members ofKCTU Seoul Region elected him as General Secretary of the Korean Confederation of TradeUnions (KCTU) Seoul Regional Council. After his two-year term was over, he went back tohis workplace in 2017 where his job is to maintain and repair facilities and train cars.Joon Seok is with the National Workers Meeting To Restore Grassroots Struggles & RealizeWorking Class Solidarity & A socialist activist in Ulsan which is the largest industrial city inKorea.Front Committee For A Labor Party (UFCLP)Endorsed by WorkWeek, United Public Workers For Action (UPWA)ufclp.org, info [at] ufclp.org