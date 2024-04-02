From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Class Struggle in Korea - A Report On Korean Workers Struggles
Monday, April 15, 2024
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Panel Discussion
UFCLP
San Francisco Main Public Library
Latino Room
500 Larkin St., San Francisco
Class Struggle in Korea - A Report
Korean Workers Struggles From The Healthcare Workers, The Fight Against The
Union Busting Yoon Government & The Defense of Palestinian Workers & People
There is a national strike in Korea of medical interns and the entire medical system is under stress as a result of privatization and profiteering. At the same time, the government is attacking and jailing union members and leaders accusing them of “corruption” while the gov-
ernment is mired in corruption and turning the wealth of Korea toward militarization and the US encirclementof China and North Korea for war. There is a national strike in Korea of medical interns and the entire medical system is under stress as a result of privatization and profiteering. At the same time, the government is attacking and jailing union members and
leaders accusing them of “corruption” while the government is mired in corruption and turning the wealth of Korea toward militarization and the US encirclement of China and North Korea for war.
Song, Ho-joon is a railway worker who has participated in the Korean labor movement and
railway workers’ organizing struggles for the last three decades. He has been imprisoned
twice due to his involvement in railway workers’ strikes. In 2015, the union members of
KCTU Seoul Region elected him as General Secretary of the Korean Confederation of Trade
Unions (KCTU) Seoul Regional Council. After his two-year term was over, he went back to
his workplace in 2017 where his job is to maintain and repair facilities and train cars.
Joon Seok is with the National Workers Meeting To Restore Grassroots Struggles & Realize
Working Class Solidarity & A socialist activist in Ulsan which is the largest industrial city in
Korea.
Front Committee For A Labor Party (UFCLP)
Endorsed by WorkWeek, United Public Workers For Action (UPWA)
ufclp.org, info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufcp.org
