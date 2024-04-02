Immigration - Whose Crisis Is It?

Date:

Saturday, April 06, 2024

Time:

2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee

Location Details:

The Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705



The “immigration crisis” has become a universal theme in mainstream media. Yet the powers that promote anti-immigrant propaganda continue to exploit immigrant (and “native”) labor. Politicians vacillate, and while immigration laws and procedures are occasionally relaxed the trend is toward increased detention, deprivation and deportation.



Join our speakers in a discussion of this complex topic.

David Bacon – photojournalist, author of Illegal People: How Globalization Creates Migration and Criminalizes Immigrants

Carla Gomez – Head of Crim-Immigration Defense for the San Mateo County Private Defender Program

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations. We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.



This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party, the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.



You can view this event on ZOOM. Use the registration link in the flyer.

