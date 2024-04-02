top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

UBER Drivers Protest Slave Labor Conditions at UBER HQ in San Francisco-STOP Lying!

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 2, 2024 3:00PM
Over 50 UBER drivers rallied at the world headquarters of UBER to demand living wages and against the fraud and attacks on workers. They also protested the role of governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco mayor London Breed who they said are shills for the tech billionaires.
UBER workers protesting the slave labor conditions
UBER drivers are being driven to the wall with massive wage cuts and bad deals with Hertz cars that they have been forced to rent. Many said they are forced to sleep in their cars and they protested the role of Governor Newsom and Mayor London Breed in supporting these tech barons. The rally and speak out took place on April 1, 2024 at the UBER world headquarters in San Francisco.

Additional Media:

Stop Ripping Us Off! Drivers & Gig Workers Protest UBER & Lyft Scams & Exploitation In SF
https://youtu.be/Jt7xO6jjUkY

"Pay Us Benefits" & "No On Prop 22" UBER Workers Protest At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA

We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk

CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s

UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s

UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s

UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s

UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s

SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, ​And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg

Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM

UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s

Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/wij6QPRLh_A
§UBER Driver David Trieu Committed Suicide Because Of The Slave Labor Conditions
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 2, 2024 3:00PM
Poster of UBER Driver David Trieu
https://youtu.be/wij6QPRLh_A
§UBER Lyft Stop Lying To The Public
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 2, 2024 3:00PM
UBER Lyft drivers are angry about the lies of UBER Lyft
original image (979x668)
https://youtu.be/wij6QPRLh_A
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code