Over 50 UBER drivers rallied at the world headquarters of UBER to demand living wages and against the fraud and attacks on workers. They also protested the role of governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco mayor London Breed who they said are shills for the tech billionaires.

UBER drivers are being driven to the wall with massive wage cuts and bad deals with Hertz cars that they have been forced to rent. Many said they are forced to sleep in their cars and they protested the role of Governor Newsom and Mayor London Breed in supporting these tech barons. The rally and speak out took place on April 1, 2024 at the UBER world headquarters in San Francisco.