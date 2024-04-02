From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UBER Drivers Protest Slave Labor Conditions at UBER HQ in San Francisco-STOP Lying!
Over 50 UBER drivers rallied at the world headquarters of UBER to demand living wages and against the fraud and attacks on workers. They also protested the role of governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco mayor London Breed who they said are shills for the tech billionaires.
UBER drivers are being driven to the wall with massive wage cuts and bad deals with Hertz cars that they have been forced to rent. Many said they are forced to sleep in their cars and they protested the role of Governor Newsom and Mayor London Breed in supporting these tech barons. The rally and speak out took place on April 1, 2024 at the UBER world headquarters in San Francisco.
Additional Media:
Stop Ripping Us Off! Drivers & Gig Workers Protest UBER & Lyft Scams & Exploitation In SF
https://youtu.be/Jt7xO6jjUkY
"Pay Us Benefits" & "No On Prop 22" UBER Workers Protest At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA
We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk
CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s
UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s
UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s
SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM
UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s
Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/wij6QPRLh_A
