Southeast Asian New Year Celebration
Date:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Join us on Saturday, April 20, 2024, 12 PM – 3 PM, for an afternoon of performances, workshops, and vendors as we celebrate the Iu Mien and Cambodian New Year.
Learn more and register at https://oacc.cc/event/southeastasianny/.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 1:51PM
