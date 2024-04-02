From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Open Mic for Collective Care & Joyful Resilience
Date:
Friday, April 19, 2024
Time:
11:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Bread and Roses
Location Details:
The Clock Tower, 142 Knight Street, Santa Cruz
Come share a poem, song, or other medium that brings you hope and joy. We'll share food and some art supplies for free!
https://www.scbreadandroses.org/
https://www.scbreadandroses.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1124994698...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 11:57AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network