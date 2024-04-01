top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/3/2024
San Francisco Anti-War

Close Guantanamo Monthly Vigil & Photo Action

Close Gitmo Local FLyer
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
Crissy Field near the Warming Hut Park Store, Presidio, San Francisco
Please join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait, and fellow human rights defenders around the world on Wednesday, April 3rd for the monthly Close Guantánamo Global Vigils. Tell President Biden to release the 16 men cleared for release, stop the ongoing Islamophobic human rights abuses and CLOSE GUANTÁNAMO NOW!!!

This month's SF vigil is inspired by the artwork of Guantánamo detainees (https://www.artfromguantanamo.com/new-catalog-images/sz532akia9fr4adofp0f4eyyt1t0cl) and in observance of Ramadan. With orange jumpsuits (provided) on site and the Golden Gate Bridge providing a striking backdrop, we will photograph a tableau of resistance to the horrors of the torturous prison, once described by Irene Khan (former Amnesty Secretary General) as "the gulag of our times."

If you can't join or plan a vigil, please read Mansoor Adayfi's Ramadan Mubarek Guantánamo https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/4/19/ramadan-mubarak-guantanamo (from April 2023)

As a reminder, thirty Muslim men are still languishing at Guantánamo, most without charge, none having received a fair trial. Many detainees, like Toffiq al-Bihani and Khalid Qasim were brutally tortured by the U.S. government. Sixteen of the detainees (see attached posters), including al-Bihani and Qasim have been cleared for transfer for years, yet they remain detained indefinitely at the unfathomably expensive "forever prison".

What: San Francisco Vigil to Close Guantánamo!
When: April 3rd at 6pm
Where: Crissy Field near the Warming Hut Park Store
Who: YOU, your friends and your justice artivist spirits

Please follow the tireless Andy Worthington's updates & reports https://www.closeguantanamo.org
If you haven't already please take Amnesty's online action: https://bit.ly/CLOSEGTMO
For more information: http://aiusagroup30.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 4:50PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code