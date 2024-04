Please join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait, and fellow human rights defenders around the world on Wednesday, April 3rd for the monthly Close Guantánamo Global Vigils. Tell President Biden to release the 16 men cleared for release, stop the ongoing Islamophobic human rights abuses and CLOSE GUANTÁNAMO NOW!!!This month's SF vigil is inspired by the artwork of Guantánamo detainees ( https://www.artfromguantanamo.com/new-catalog-images/sz532akia9fr4adofp0f4eyyt1t0cl ) and in observance of Ramadan. With orange jumpsuits (provided) on site and the Golden Gate Bridge providing a striking backdrop, we will photograph a tableau of resistance to the horrors of the torturous prison, once described by Irene Khan (former Amnesty Secretary General) as "the gulag of our times."If you can't join or plan a vigil, please read Mansoor Adayfi's Ramadan Mubarek Guantánamo https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/4/19/ramadan-mubarak-guantanamo (from April 2023)As a reminder, thirty Muslim men are still languishing at Guantánamo, most without charge, none having received a fair trial. Many detainees, like Toffiq al-Bihani and Khalid Qasim were brutally tortured by the U.S. government. Sixteen of the detainees (see attached posters), including al-Bihani and Qasim have been cleared for transfer for years, yet they remain detained indefinitely at the unfathomably expensive "forever prison".What: San Francisco Vigil to Close Guantánamo!When: April 3rd at 6pmWhere: Crissy Field near the Warming Hut Park StoreWho: YOU, your friends and your justice artivist spiritsPlease follow the tireless Andy Worthington's updates & reports https://www.closeguantanamo.org If you haven't already please take Amnesty's online action: https://bit.ly/CLOSEGTMO