Representative Nancy Pelosi Calls for Immediate, Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza; Press ConferenceSan Francisco City Hall, Polk Street stepsApril 1, 2024, 1pmRepresentative Nancy Pelosi will announce her support for a ceasefire in Gaza at a press conference on 4/1/24 at 1PM at San Francisco City Hall. Pelosi's office issued an announcement about her surprise decision to call for a ceasefire and inviting Pelosi's constituents in San Francisco to gather to express their appreciation to their member of Congress for her humanity and compassion for the people of Gaza. She is also expected to announce that she will not vote for additional aid to Israel for weapons since she started realizing that the people of Gaza are being starved and murdered in Netanyahu's project to defeat Hamas.Nancy Pelosi, who up until now has steadfastly maintained in statements that "Israel has a right to defend itself", "Ceasefire would be helping Hamas", and "Ceasefire is Putin's message" perhaps has been influenced by the people of San Francisco who overwhelmingly have expressed their desire for their Representative to call for a ceasefire. It's anticipated that the 8 members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors who voted in favor of a Ceasefire Resolution will attend the press conference. A large crowd is also expected to attend, reflecting the fact that thousands of San Franciscans have been attending rallies and marches calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Also attending are peace activists, some of whom have been arrested for going to Representative Pelosi's home to try to convince her that a ceasefire is supported by nearly 80% of Democrats and about 65% of voters of all political parties. Their message has also included objections to their tax dollars being used to buy weapons for Israel that are being used to kill civilians in Gaza.The announcement from Pelosi's office explains her change of heart with these quotes from Senator Bernie Sanders in December 2023 and March 2024:“The scale of the suffering in Gaza is unimaginable – it will be remembered among some of the darkest chapters of our modern history. This is a humanitarian cataclysm, and it is being done with American bombs and money. We need to face up to that fact – and then we need to end our complicity in those actions.” Senator Bernie Sanders, December 2023"After spending billions of dollars to support the Israeli military, the United States, virtually alone in the world, is defending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing extremist government, which is waging a campaign of total war and destruction against the Palestinian people, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands—including thousands of children—and the starvation of hundreds of thousands more in the Gaza Strip." Senator Bernie Sanders, March, 2024.