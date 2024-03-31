From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Hook Outlet's Proposed Dispensary Project with WAMM Faces Appeal to City Council
On May 14, The Hook Outlet and WAMM Phytotherapies will go before the Santa Cruz City Council to face an appeal of their proposed cannabis dispensary project. The dispensary was initially approved by the Planning Commission on March 7, however an appeal of that decision was filed on March 18.
The proposed location of the dispensary is 1129 Mission Street in Santa Cruz, the former site of Emily's Bakery. The Hook Outlet currently operates two other cannabis dispensaries in Santa Cruz County.
Wo/Men's Alliance for Medical Marijuana (WAMM) is a not-for-profit medicinal cannabis dispensing collective founded in 1993 by Valerie Leveroni Corral and her then-husband Michael Corral. WAMM was the first medicinal cannabis collective to receive non-profit status from the United States Government.
According to their website, WAMM Phytotherapies operates their EnvirOganic Certified farm in Santa Cruz County to, "produce sun-and-soil-grown cannabis of the highest quality—with every purchase of WAMM Phytotherapies flower, salve and specially formulated cannabis oils helping us provide low-cost or free cannabis to those in need."
A petition supporting the project proposal has been signed by over 1400 people:
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/support-wamm-a-champion-of-medical-cannabis-access-and-community-safety-in-santa-cruz
This week, The Hook Outlet owner Bryce Berryessa updated the petition with the following message:
Dear Friends,
Thank you for signing my petition. With your help, we've already reached people who care deeply about this issue. However, if we will have an impact, we must reach our signature goal. On May 14th, we will go before the City Council for final approval or denial of our dispensary project
Our proposed dispensary project with WAMM Phytotherapies, which fully complies with existing city laws and was approved by the Planning Commission, has faced an appeal to the City Council. A small but vocal group is pushing for zoning changes that would effectively ban ALL legal cannabis businesses in Santa Cruz and effectively put us out of business in the city.
We believe this approach not only undermines responsible operations like ours but also disregards the extensive public process that led to the current, well-crafted ordinances.
Your Voice Matters - We need your continued support to ensure the City Council understands the importance of:
* Upholding established laws and precedents.
* Supporting responsible cannabis businesses that serve the community.
* Providing patients with compassionate access to medical cannabis.
Take Action Today!
Learn more about our project and let the City Council know you support responsible cannabis access in Santa Cruz by quickly emailing our template letter of support by clicking here: https://www.hookoutlet.com/santa-cruz
With your help, we can reach our goal!
Can you please share the petition on Facebook right now?
Posting something on Facebook will only take a second, but will mean that hundreds of people see the petition and can join our movement.
Not on Facebook? You can simply copy-paste the link below and send it by email, text, or whatever works best for you:
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/support-wamm-a-champion-of-medical-cannabis-access-and-community-safety-in-santa-cruz
Thank you for taking a stand on this important issue.
Bryce
For more information: https://www.hookoutlet.com/santa-cruz
