Youth v Gov Film Screening
Date:
Friday, April 26, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Citizen Climate Lobby
Location Details:
The 418 Project 155 River St, Santa Cruz
The Citizens' Climate Lobby, Santa Cruz Chapter, and the Santa Cruz Climate Action Network are excited to invite you to the screening of Youth v Gov, a powerful climate documentary.
The screening will be followed by a case update and by stories from local non-profit organizations, moderated by Ami Chen Mills-Naim.
Reserve your tickets and make a donation now!
More information and tickets at https://youthvgov-santacruz.eventbrite.com
Friday, April 26th, 2024 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
The 418 Project 155 River St, Santa Cruz, CA
Event Schedule (Friday, April 26th 2024)
* 6:30 pm: doors open
* 7 pm to 8:45 pm: Youth v Gov movie screening
* 8:45 pm to 9:30 pm: Legal case update, followed by inspiring stories by local activists.
Youth v Gov, the documentary
Youth v. Gov is young people around the world who are suing their governments for actions causing and worsening the climate crisis. Youth v. Gov is a legal campaign, a hashtag, and a film. The documentary film YOUTH v GOV follows the story of Juliana vs. United States. In 2015, Kelsey Juliana and 20 co-plaintiffs, aged 7 to 15 (now 15 to 26), filed a ground-breaking lawsuit against the U.S. government, a case continuing to this day, and igniting many others both in the U.S. and abroad. Represented by the legal non-profit Our Children’s Trust, the Juliana 21 asserted that the U.S. government has willfully acted over six decades to create the climate crisis, thus endangering their constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property, as well as essential public trust resources. Their case included the testimony of prominent scientists and boxes of evidence dating back to the 1970s of the government’s longstanding knowledge of climate danger.
The heart and soul of this story are the young activists themselves, with their varied environmental plights, their growth, their talents and charisma. Hailing from across the country, the Juliana 21 encompass cultural, economic, racial, and geographic diversity, with many from marginalized communities. Their diversity speaks not only to the universal impacts of climate change, but to the inclusion required if we are to build a better, more just future together.
Their unrelenting passion to fight for climate justice makes us yearn for their success—which would not only make history but change the future … our future. Come experience the hope and resilience of the Juliana 21. Discover how they have strategized to keep the lawsuit alive … and also how we may help.
Case update and stories of local non-profits actions
The film will be followed by the latest legal update and a description of some of the other major youth cases that Juliana has spawned, presented by Ami Chen Mills. Open yourself to be moved!
Guest activists will then share inspiring stories about their volunteer work related to climate issues and social justice.
* Citizens' Climate Lobby: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/
* Regeneración: https://www.regenerationpajarovalley.org/
* Amah Mutsun Land Trust: https://www.amahmutsunlandtrust.org/
More detailed information about Our Children's Trust: https://www.ourchildrenstrust.org/
Trailer for Youth v Gov: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPC9QFwI7XY
Trailer 2 for Youth v Gov: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ae3dgp8lyIU
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-v-gov-f...
