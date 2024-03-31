Drivers Are No Fools: Rideshare Drivers Rally for Fair Treatment and Livelihoods theallianceorg [at] outlook.com) by Edward Escobar - founder #DriversUnite

**Press Release**



*For Immediate Release*



**Drivers Are No Fools: Rideshare Drivers Rally for Fair Treatment and Livelihoodsx**



*San Francisco, CA, March 31, 2024* – Rideshare drivers from Uber and Lyft are taking a stand. On Monday, April 1, 2024, April Fools Day - they will stage a series of events to address critical issues affecting their work and livelihoods. Declaring loudly "Drivers Are No Fools!"



**Event Details:**



1. **Caravan SloRoll Staging**

- **Time**: 10:15 am

- **Location**: Potrero Center lot, 2300 16th St., SF



2. **Press Conference and Rally at Uber Headquarters**

- **Time**: 11:15 am

- **Location**: Uber Headquarters, 1515 3rd St., SF



3. **Caravan SloRoll to Lyft**

- **Time**: 1:00 pm



4. **Press Conference and Rally at Lyft Headquarters**

- **Time**: 1:15 pm

- **Location**: Lyft Headquarters, 185 Berry St., SF



**Key Concerns Addressed by Drivers:**



1. **Low Pay**: Drivers demand fair compensation. Some report earning less than minimum wage after accounting for expenses.

2. **Unfair Deactivations**: Drivers face sudden deactivation without clear explanations or a fair appeal process.

3. **High Company Fees**: Uber and Lyft collect over 50% of fares, leaving drivers with reduced income.

4. **Safety Risks**: Drivers deal with passengers who verbally & physically assault, rob and murder - also refusal to wear masks or follow safety protocols.

5. **Declining Earnings**: Drivers experience decreasing pay over time, impacting their livelihoods.



**Challenges Posed by Autonomous Vehicles:**



1. **Job Displacement**: Self-driving cars threaten driver jobs.

2. **Safety Concerns**: Reliability doubts persist regarding self-driving cars in all traffic conditions.

3. **Cleanliness and Maintenance**: Robotaxis need systems to manage passenger messes.

4. **Cost of Ownership**: Companies owning and maintaining fleets may affect driver income.

5. **Transition Period**: Drivers must adapt to new roles as the industry shifts toward autonomy.



*"The future of work is in jeopardy for drivers,"* warns Edward Escobar, Event organizer and founder of the AiW #DriversUnite Int'l Movement.



For more information, contact Event Organizer:

Edward Escobar

Phone: 415.992.0061



*Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interviews available upon request.*



---



*About: The **AiW #DriversUnite Int'l Movement** is an advocacy and lobbying effort for gig workers' rights worldwide. Founded by **Edward Escobar**, the movement aims to address critical issues faced by rideshare drivers, including low pay, unfair deactivations, high company fees, and safety risks. As autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, the movement also highlights challenges such as job displacement, safety concerns, cleanliness, cost of ownership, and the transition period for drivers.*