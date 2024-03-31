top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Drivers Are No Fools: Rideshare Drivers Rally for Fair Treatment and Livelihoods

by Edward Escobar - founder #DriversUnite (theallianceorg [at] outlook.com)
Sun, Mar 31, 2024 2:53AM
Rideshare drivers from Uber and Lyft are taking a stand. On Monday, April 1, 2024, April Fools Day - they will stage a series of events to address critical issues affecting their work and livelihoods. Declaring loudly "Drivers Are No Fools!"
Rideshare Drivers declare loudly they are NO FOOLS at Uber & Lyft HQs
original image (1080x1080)
**Press Release**

*For Immediate Release*

**Drivers Are No Fools: Rideshare Drivers Rally for Fair Treatment and Livelihoodsx**

*San Francisco, CA, March 31, 2024* – Rideshare drivers from Uber and Lyft are taking a stand. On Monday, April 1, 2024, April Fools Day - they will stage a series of events to address critical issues affecting their work and livelihoods. Declaring loudly "Drivers Are No Fools!"

**Event Details:**

1. **Caravan SloRoll Staging**
- **Time**: 10:15 am
- **Location**: Potrero Center lot, 2300 16th St., SF

2. **Press Conference and Rally at Uber Headquarters**
- **Time**: 11:15 am
- **Location**: Uber Headquarters, 1515 3rd St., SF

3. **Caravan SloRoll to Lyft**
- **Time**: 1:00 pm

4. **Press Conference and Rally at Lyft Headquarters**
- **Time**: 1:15 pm
- **Location**: Lyft Headquarters, 185 Berry St., SF

**Key Concerns Addressed by Drivers:**

1. **Low Pay**: Drivers demand fair compensation. Some report earning less than minimum wage after accounting for expenses.
2. **Unfair Deactivations**: Drivers face sudden deactivation without clear explanations or a fair appeal process.
3. **High Company Fees**: Uber and Lyft collect over 50% of fares, leaving drivers with reduced income.
4. **Safety Risks**: Drivers deal with passengers who verbally & physically assault, rob and murder - also refusal to wear masks or follow safety protocols.
5. **Declining Earnings**: Drivers experience decreasing pay over time, impacting their livelihoods.

**Challenges Posed by Autonomous Vehicles:**

1. **Job Displacement**: Self-driving cars threaten driver jobs.
2. **Safety Concerns**: Reliability doubts persist regarding self-driving cars in all traffic conditions.
3. **Cleanliness and Maintenance**: Robotaxis need systems to manage passenger messes.
4. **Cost of Ownership**: Companies owning and maintaining fleets may affect driver income.
5. **Transition Period**: Drivers must adapt to new roles as the industry shifts toward autonomy.

*"The future of work is in jeopardy for drivers,"* warns Edward Escobar, Event organizer and founder of the AiW #DriversUnite Int'l Movement.

For more information, contact Event Organizer:
Edward Escobar
Phone: 415.992.0061

*Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interviews available upon request.*

---

*About: The **AiW #DriversUnite Int'l Movement** is an advocacy and lobbying effort for gig workers' rights worldwide. Founded by **Edward Escobar**, the movement aims to address critical issues faced by rideshare drivers, including low pay, unfair deactivations, high company fees, and safety risks. As autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, the movement also highlights challenges such as job displacement, safety concerns, cleanliness, cost of ownership, and the transition period for drivers.*
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code