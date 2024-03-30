top
Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War

Stop Genocide! Protest at US Naval Ship Harvey Milk in San Francisco

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 30, 2024 8:56AM
Hundreds of opponents of the genocide in Gaza rallied at the US naval ship Harvey Milk in San Francisco and some tried to stop the sailing of the ship by boarding it.
Greenwashing With Gay Flag In Front Of USNS Harvey Milk
original image (3520x1980)
The newly commissioned US Naval ship Harvey Milk was in San Francisco for a reception by former Congress leader Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Both support continued US military and economic aid to apartheid Israel and the continued genocide by the Zionist government. Protesters opposing genocide in Gaza rallied outside the gate and others tried to board the ship to stop it from sailing.

This action took place on March 29, 2024.

Additional Media:
On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat
https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations.
https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctGdfHjjrk8
§SF Police Aim Rifle At Harvey Milk Ship Boarders
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 30, 2024 8:56AM
SF Cop With Weapon Aimed At Harvey Milk Ship Boarders
original image (3520x1980)
The SF police cop took aim at Harvey Milk ship boarders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctGdfHjjrk8
§Harvey Milk Ship Boarders Holding Each Other
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 30, 2024 8:56AM
USNS Harvey Milk ship boarders holding each other
original image (3520x1980)
Harvey Milk ship boarders held each other on the ramp to the ship.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctGdfHjjrk8
§Rally On Embarcadero By Opponents Of Genocide In Gaza
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 30, 2024 8:56AM
Protester gathered on the Embardcero To Protest the USNS Harvey Milk & War
original image (3520x1980)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctGdfHjjrk8
