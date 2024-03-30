Hundreds of opponents of the genocide in Gaza rallied at the US naval ship Harvey Milk in San Francisco and some tried to stop the sailing of the ship by boarding it.

The newly commissioned US Naval ship Harvey Milk was in San Francisco for a reception by former Congress leader Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Both support continued US military and economic aid to apartheid Israel and the continued genocide by the Zionist government. Protesters opposing genocide in Gaza rallied outside the gate and others tried to board the ship to stop it from sailing.This action took place on March 29, 2024.Additional Media:On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania KhayyatLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine ConfZionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaThe Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangAFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade UnionOrganized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The PalestiniansU.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for PalestinePalestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The NazisThe ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations.Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.Production of Labor Video Project