Stop Warship Headed to Gaza
Date:
Friday, March 29, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
AROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center
Location Details:
Pier 32, Rincon Point
US Military vessel is trying to leave SF for Gaza today. Nancy Pelosi will be there for press event.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 29, 2024 9:57AM
