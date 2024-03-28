From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rally Report: US Supreme Court Hands Off the Abortion Pill!
Photos by Dennis Best ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer
On Sunday March 24 in anticipation of the case on mifepristone that the high court would hear on March 26, reproductive justice activists rallied at the San Francisco federal building at 7th and Mission.
Music by Brass Liberation and the Raging Grannies started off the event, followed by speakers and an open mic.
Norma Gallegos of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF said, "Overturning Roe v. Wade was only the first stage for anti-abortion extremists. Restricting access to mifepristone, commonly called the abortion pill, is their next big step. In addition, another Supreme Court case to be heard in April is part of their scheme to remove freedoms with no concern for safety, health, or bodily autonomy. We demand reproductive justice prevail in both cases.”
A Supreme Court decision in the favor of plaintiffs could limit access even in states like California where abortion is legal. In addition, a second case relating to abortion will be heard this spring. “The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) is a federal law that makes sure people can access the emergency medical care they need. EMTALA has covered emergency abortions for the last 40 years,” explained a member of the Raging Grannies Action League, co-organizers of the event. “Now extremists are arguing that the act should not apply to abortion care in states with bans,” she added.
Photos from rally on 3/24 Co-organized by @raging_grannies (IG) and @sfreprojustice (IG) Endorsed by @fspbayarea and with support of Radical Women, revolutionary feminists for reproductive rights.
Music by Brass Liberation and the Raging Grannies started off the event, followed by speakers and an open mic.
Norma Gallegos of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF said, "Overturning Roe v. Wade was only the first stage for anti-abortion extremists. Restricting access to mifepristone, commonly called the abortion pill, is their next big step. In addition, another Supreme Court case to be heard in April is part of their scheme to remove freedoms with no concern for safety, health, or bodily autonomy. We demand reproductive justice prevail in both cases.”
A Supreme Court decision in the favor of plaintiffs could limit access even in states like California where abortion is legal. In addition, a second case relating to abortion will be heard this spring. “The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) is a federal law that makes sure people can access the emergency medical care they need. EMTALA has covered emergency abortions for the last 40 years,” explained a member of the Raging Grannies Action League, co-organizers of the event. “Now extremists are arguing that the act should not apply to abortion care in states with bans,” she added.
Photos from rally on 3/24 Co-organized by @raging_grannies (IG) and @sfreprojustice (IG) Endorsed by @fspbayarea and with support of Radical Women, revolutionary feminists for reproductive rights.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network