San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Rally Report: US Supreme Court Hands Off the Abortion Pill!

by Repro Justice
Thu, Mar 28, 2024 4:00PM
Photos by Dennis Best ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer
Placard held by woman in lacy skirt in front of emcee
original image (2048x1365)
On Sunday March 24 in anticipation of the case on mifepristone that the high court would hear on March 26, reproductive justice activists rallied at the San Francisco federal building at 7th and Mission.

Music by Brass Liberation and the Raging Grannies started off the event, followed by speakers and an open mic.

Norma Gallegos of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF said, "Overturning Roe v. Wade was only the first stage for anti-abortion extremists. Restricting access to mifepristone, commonly called the abortion pill, is their next big step. In addition, another Supreme Court case to be heard in April is part of their scheme to remove freedoms with no concern for safety, health, or bodily autonomy. We demand reproductive justice prevail in both cases.”

A Supreme Court decision in the favor of plaintiffs could limit access even in states like California where abortion is legal. In addition, a second case relating to abortion will be heard this spring. “The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) is a federal law that makes sure people can access the emergency medical care they need. EMTALA has covered emergency abortions for the last 40 years,” explained a member of the Raging Grannies Action League, co-organizers of the event. “Now extremists are arguing that the act should not apply to abortion care in states with bans,” she added.

Photos from rally on 3/24 Co-organized by @raging_grannies (IG) and @sfreprojustice (IG) Endorsed by @fspbayarea and with support of Radical Women, revolutionary feminists for reproductive rights.
§From Palestine to the Bay Area
by Repro Justice
Thu, Mar 28, 2024 4:00PM
placard reads "from Palestine to the Bay Area" Reproductive Justice for all
original image (2048x1365)
§Purple placard
by Repro Justice
Thu, Mar 28, 2024 4:00PM
placard demanding freedom of choice is purple carried by woman with cute short hairdo
original image (2048x1365)
§Raging Grannies
by Repro Justice
Thu, Mar 28, 2024 4:00PM
Backs of women with hats leading cheers with raised arm
original image (2048x1365)
§BLO
by Repro Justice
Thu, Mar 28, 2024 4:00PM
sax and tuba players in pink
original image (2048x1365)
