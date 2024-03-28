Rally Report: US Supreme Court Hands Off the Abortion Pill! by Repro Justice

Photos by Dennis Best ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer

On Sunday March 24 in anticipation of the case on mifepristone that the high court would hear on March 26, reproductive justice activists rallied at the San Francisco federal building at 7th and Mission.



Music by Brass Liberation and the Raging Grannies started off the event, followed by speakers and an open mic.



Norma Gallegos of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF said, "Overturning Roe v. Wade was only the first stage for anti-abortion extremists. Restricting access to mifepristone, commonly called the abortion pill, is their next big step. In addition, another Supreme Court case to be heard in April is part of their scheme to remove freedoms with no concern for safety, health, or bodily autonomy. We demand reproductive justice prevail in both cases.”



A Supreme Court decision in the favor of plaintiffs could limit access even in states like California where abortion is legal. In addition, a second case relating to abortion will be heard this spring. “The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) is a federal law that makes sure people can access the emergency medical care they need. EMTALA has covered emergency abortions for the last 40 years,” explained a member of the Raging Grannies Action League, co-organizers of the event. “Now extremists are arguing that the act should not apply to abortion care in states with bans,” she added.



Photos from rally on 3/24 Co-organized by @raging_grannies (IG) and @sfreprojustice (IG) Endorsed by @fspbayarea and with support of Radical Women, revolutionary feminists for reproductive rights.