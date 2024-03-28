Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine

Date:

Monday, April 08, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Faculty for Justice in Palestine UCSC

Location Details:

Humanities RM 210, UC Santa Cruz

Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine



With panelists: Lila Adib Sharif (University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign), Jennifer Lynn Kelly (University of California - Santa Cruz), Somdeep Sen (Roskilde University), the editorial collective of Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine.



Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine is a co-edited volume in the “Detours” series of alternative guide books published by Duke University Press. This interdisciplinary project uses a decolonial praxis to approach and upend the guidebook genre. Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine showcases how Palestinians across Palestine and in the diaspora reshape forms of tourism to their homeland in order to lay a claim to it in the midst of Israel’s settler colonial project.