Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine
Date:
Monday, April 08, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Faculty for Justice in Palestine UCSC
Location Details:
Humanities RM 210, UC Santa Cruz
Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine
With panelists: Lila Adib Sharif (University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign), Jennifer Lynn Kelly (University of California - Santa Cruz), Somdeep Sen (Roskilde University), the editorial collective of Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine.
Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine is a co-edited volume in the “Detours” series of alternative guide books published by Duke University Press. This interdisciplinary project uses a decolonial praxis to approach and upend the guidebook genre. Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine showcases how Palestinians across Palestine and in the diaspora reshape forms of tourism to their homeland in order to lay a claim to it in the midst of Israel’s settler colonial project.
For more information: https://fjpucsc.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 28, 2024 9:20AM
