Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 3/28/2024
Palestine Peninsula Government & Elections Racial Justice

San Bruno Rally Against Islamophobia

San Bruno City Hall 567 El Camino Real San Bruno, Ca
Date:
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Bruno City Hall
567 El Camino Real
San Bruno, Ca
This Thursday at 4:30 PM we will be holding a rally in front of San Bruno City Hall. Our Muslim and Arab community in San Bruno has been facing Islamophobia and repression at the hands of Rico Medina, the mayor of San Bruno over the last few months. The beginning of Ramadan marked a sharp turn for the worst, where Rico forced Muslim constituents to pray outside in the cold during a city council meeting and denied them permission to break their fast in the facility, despite receiving prior notice. CAIR reached out to Medina about his Islamophobic actions, and in his disgusting response, he doubled down on his Islamophobia and perpetuated racist tropes against the Arab community.

For this, we request all hands on deck for a rally to show San Bruno and Rico Medina that we will not stand for hate and we will not tolerate repression against our Palestinian and Arab community!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4-6ZdKroK_/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 10:53PM
