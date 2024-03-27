From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest the genocide in Gaza
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma County 4 Palestine
Location Details:
Putnam Plaza Park, 129 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, CA 94952, USA
Every Saturday Petaluma holds a quiet vigil for an end to the genocide in Palestine. Come with your signs and flags to this family friendly event.
Every Saturday Petaluma holds a quiet vigil for an end to the genocide in Palestine. Come with your signs and flags to this family friendly event.
For more information: https://www.sonomacountyforpalestine.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 10:39PM
