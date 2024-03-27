From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest for Gaza on Land Day!
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
RACCOON
Location Details:
One Ferry Building Plaza
San Francisco, Ca
Protest for Gaza on Land Day!
RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) is Child-Friendly & Senior-Friendly.
We share our 5 megaphones and 7 air horns and 6 soccer trumpets with you, and other noise makers!!
Lots of different creative mediums for kids to protest with like chalk, stickers, blood-red paint, and pre-stamped postcards that they can write on and send to the Israel Consulate.
We have a Giant Free Palestine Kite that we will fly, with letters to Gaza on its tail.
For more information: https://www.thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 5:49PM
