Protest for Gaza on Land Day!

Date:

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

RACCOON

Location Details:

One Ferry Building Plaza

San Francisco, Ca

RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) is Child-Friendly & Senior-Friendly.



We share our 5 megaphones and 7 air horns and 6 soccer trumpets with you, and other noise makers!!



Lots of different creative mediums for kids to protest with like chalk, stickers, blood-red paint, and pre-stamped postcards that they can write on and send to the Israel Consulate.



We have a Giant Free Palestine Kite that we will fly, with letters to Gaza on its tail.

