Palo Alto: Protest and March for Gaza

Date:

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Michelle Higgins

Location Details:

King Plaza

250 Hamilton Avenue

Palo Alto

Rally for a permanent and immediate ceasefire. We will be passing a People’s Resolution in response to the failure of our city council members to respond in this moment with the urgency and moral clarity required. Our elected officials may be willing to stand on the wrong side of history but the people are not. Join us. This is a family friendly event!