Palo Alto: Protest and March for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Michelle Higgins
Location Details:
King Plaza
250 Hamilton Avenue
Palo Alto
250 Hamilton Avenue
Palo Alto
Rally for a permanent and immediate ceasefire. We will be passing a People’s Resolution in response to the failure of our city council members to respond in this moment with the urgency and moral clarity required. Our elected officials may be willing to stand on the wrong side of history but the people are not. Join us. This is a family friendly event!
