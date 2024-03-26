From the Open-Publishing Calendar
BDS March for a Free Palestine
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast (PSCC)
Location Details:
Downtown Santa Cruz. We will be releasing exact location details on morning of Friday 3/29 at https://www.instagram.com/palestinesolidarity.cc/.
The BDS March is the last day of a local BDS Week of Action, highlighting the powerful role of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) work in the movement for a Free Palestine. It will feature powerful speakers, marching, and chanting.
Accessibility info: Masks are highly encouraged. Wheelchair accessible. We will be marching and standing for most of this event. There will be chants and amplified speech. Ear plugs, water, and snacks provided. Risk is minimal.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/palestinesolidar...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 7:59PM
