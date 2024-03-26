BDS March for a Free Palestine

Date:

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time:

3:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Solidarity Central Coast (PSCC)

Location Details:

The BDS March is the last day of a local BDS Week of Action, highlighting the powerful role of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) work in the movement for a Free Palestine. It will feature powerful speakers, marching, and chanting.



Accessibility info: Masks are highly encouraged. Wheelchair accessible. We will be marching and standing for most of this event. There will be chants and amplified speech. Ear plugs, water, and snacks provided. Risk is minimal.