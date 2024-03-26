From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Climate of Hope: Building Climate Resilient Communities
Date:
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Regeneración
Location Details:
Ecology Action, 877 Cedar St. Suite 240, Santa Cruz
Join Regeneración and Ecology Action for Climate of Hope: Building Climate Resilient Communities
We will screen one short film about California’s Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) program: “Going Deep” about the impact of the TCC program in Oakland.
Following the film, we will have a short discussion about the TCC project underway in the Pajaro Valley and explore building climate resilient communities in your neighborhood.
Doors open 6:00. Program starts at 6:30.
Register for tickets: https://bit.ly/COH-tickets
Light refreshments will be provided.
Please note - nuts will be served.
Email info [at] regenerationpajarovalley.org with questions or concerns.
For more information: https://www.regenerationpajarovalley.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 2:48PM
