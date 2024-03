Join Regeneración and Ecology Action for Climate of Hope: Building Climate Resilient CommunitiesWe will screen one short film about California’s Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) program: “Going Deep” about the impact of the TCC program in Oakland.Following the film, we will have a short discussion about the TCC project underway in the Pajaro Valley and explore building climate resilient communities in your neighborhood.Doors open 6:00. Program starts at 6:30.Register for tickets: https://bit.ly/COH-tickets Light refreshments will be provided.Please note - nuts will be served.Email info [at] regenerationpajarovalley.org with questions or concerns.