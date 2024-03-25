From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Earth Day Event
Date:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time:
11:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Earth Day Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Cooper St, Pacific Ave, and Abbott Square, Downtown Santa Cruz
Earth Day 2024 is back! Bring the whole family to this FREE, family-friendly event featuring local businesses and organizations with environmentally focused activities and education.
Join the event to:
🎶 Groove to Coffee Zombie Collective.
🎨 Get creative with face painting fun.
📸 Capture memories at the photo booth.
🍔 Enjoy delicious food options from Abbott Square and other downtown eateries.
👗 Watch an environmentally focused fashion show showcasing local kids from the Fashion Teens program.
Kids can participate in the interactive Passport Program where they can earn sweet treats from Mission Hill Creamery or Pacific Cookie Company.
We hope to see you there!
https://scearthday.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1166196348...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 9:04PM
