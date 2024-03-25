Earth Day 2024 is back! Bring the whole family to this FREE, family-friendly event featuring local businesses and organizations with environmentally focused activities and education.Join the event to:🎶 Groove to Coffee Zombie Collective.🎨 Get creative with face painting fun.📸 Capture memories at the photo booth.🍔 Enjoy delicious food options from Abbott Square and other downtown eateries.👗 Watch an environmentally focused fashion show showcasing local kids from the Fashion Teens program.Kids can participate in the interactive Passport Program where they can earn sweet treats from Mission Hill Creamery or Pacific Cookie Company.We hope to see you there!