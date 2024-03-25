top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War

CODEPINK Organizer Booked on Felony Charges of Vandalism of Pelosi’s Home

by Melissa Garriga (melissa [at] codepink.org)
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 8:22PM
Instead of practicing the democracy that Pelosi preaches; she instead ignores the calls for peace from the majority of her constituents and is abusing her power to have them arrested for using non-violent measures to get her attention.
Instead of practicing the democracy that Pelosi preaches; she instead ignores the calls for peace from the majority of her constituents a...
original image (1200x630)
SAN FRANCISCO -CODEPINK San Francisco organizer Cynthia Papermaster turned herself into the San Francisco Sheriff's Department Thursday afternoon after felony vandalism charges were pressed against her following a protest at Nancy Pelosi's home on Feb. 11.

She is currently being held on vandalism charges of over $400 (a felony charge) with a $50,000 bail. At the time of this release, she is still detained.

Multiple law enforcement officials watched the protest, allowing the peace activists to use the temporary paint. They did not arrest the peace activists at that time. Pelosi used her political power to have Papermaster charged after the fact.

Pelosi made headlines recently for telling Papermaster and other peace activists to "go back to their headquarters in China."

Papermaster, a 77 year-old peace activist, has been protesting Nancy Pelosi's devastating and costly support for the war machine for years. The city of San Francisco and the majority of constituents have often stood in contrast to Pelosi's persistence to fund war and conflict around the globe. Just as Nancy enthusiastically aided and abetted the illegal invasion of Iraq, she is currently putting her full support behind Israel's genocide in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Notably, the city of San Francisco disagreed with Pelosi by passing a resolution during the Iraq War demanding the U.S. end the funding to the illegal invasion and a recent ceasefire in Gaza resolution.

Instead of practicing the democracy that Pelosi preaches; she instead ignores the calls for peace from the majority of her constituents and is abusing her power to have them arrested for using non-violent measures to get her attention.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/cynthiadetained
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code