CODEPINK Organizer Booked on Felony Charges of Vandalism of Pelosi's Home

Instead of practicing the democracy that Pelosi preaches; she instead ignores the calls for peace from the majority of her constituents and is abusing her power to have them arrested for using non-violent measures to get her attention.

SAN FRANCISCO -CODEPINK San Francisco organizer Cynthia Papermaster turned herself into the San Francisco Sheriff's Department Thursday afternoon after felony vandalism charges were pressed against her following a protest at Nancy Pelosi's home on Feb. 11.



She is currently being held on vandalism charges of over $400 (a felony charge) with a $50,000 bail. At the time of this release, she is still detained.



Multiple law enforcement officials watched the protest, allowing the peace activists to use the temporary paint. They did not arrest the peace activists at that time. Pelosi used her political power to have Papermaster charged after the fact.



Pelosi made headlines recently for telling Papermaster and other peace activists to "go back to their headquarters in China."



Papermaster, a 77 year-old peace activist, has been protesting Nancy Pelosi's devastating and costly support for the war machine for years. The city of San Francisco and the majority of constituents have often stood in contrast to Pelosi's persistence to fund war and conflict around the globe. Just as Nancy enthusiastically aided and abetted the illegal invasion of Iraq, she is currently putting her full support behind Israel's genocide in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.



Notably, the city of San Francisco disagreed with Pelosi by passing a resolution during the Iraq War demanding the U.S. end the funding to the illegal invasion and a recent ceasefire in Gaza resolution.



