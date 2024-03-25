From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Request for Gaza Ceasefire Resolution by 4/7, 35th Anniv of Berkeley Peace Wall Dedication
We sent this to the Berkeley City Council this morning, Monday, March 25, 2024
An open letter to the Berkeley City Council:
Will the Berkeley City Council Honor the Intent of the City's Peace Wall* by Approving a Gaza Ceasefire Resolution by April 7, the 35th Anniversary of the Peace Wall's Dedication?
*The Berkeley Peace Wall (see: https://davemargulius.com/berkeleys-wall-for-peace-revisited-30-years-later/ ) is located a stone's throw from City Hall (2180 Milvia St,) -- immediately to the west of the building -- on the extreme east end of the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.
We wonder if very many City Council members have taken the time over the past several years to view the thousands of tiles which make up Berkeley's Peace Wall, located in Civic Center Park, just a couple of minutes west of their City Hall offices. If they had, we wonder if they noticed the words on some of the tiles which convey an underlying message of the Peace Wall -- words such as "Increase the Peace!", "Peace is the way to the Future", and "Peace is a Verb". And we wonder if they noticed the tile with the words, "Peace for the Children of Palestine"?
If any City Council member has not viewed the Peace Wall for at least 10 minutes since last October, we ask that they please do so soon, and then approve a Gaza ceasefire resolution by April 7, which is the 35th anniversary of the dedication of the Peace Wall. We are quite sure that the children of Palestine (some of whom are now starving to death) would very much appreciate the City Council doing so -- so that "peace can become a verb".
Russell Bates
Maxina Ventura
Virginia Browning
Daniel Borgstrom
Marsha Feinland
Phoebe Anne Thomas (fka Sorgen)
Susan Harman
Mara Rivera
Eva Diez
Adrianne Aron
Donna Carter
Steve Martinot
Isis Feral
Thomas F. Luce
Margaret Hurlbert
Diana Bohn
Paul Kealoha Blake
Ethan Daley
Elizabeth Gill
Yvonne Martin
Vivian Zelaya
Mario Zelaya
Joanna Perry-Folino
Anne-Lise Francois
Stephanie Thomas
Arlene Makita- Acuña
Barbara B. Erickson
Ingrid Kepler-May
Susan M. Priano
Cynthia Rahav
Max Anderson, Former Citycouncilmember District 3
Linda Olivenbaum
Sara Sunstein
Maureen Wesolowski
Carol Pinson
Wynd Kaufmyn
Gar Smith
Peter Pursley, Ph.D.
Veta Jacqulin
Gerhard and Marge Brostrom
Judy Ann Alberti
Sam Rudin
Richard Tamm
Glen Kohler
Beverly Dove
Izumi Van Cleave
Nancy Merritt
Michael Lonergan
Cynthia Papermaster
Rita Maran
Norma Harrison
Cheryl Davila, Former Councilmember, City of Berkeley
Mary Prophet
Elana Auerbach
Jean Tepperman
Geraldine Clifford
Greysonne Coomes
Nigel Guest
Meghann Kabala
Leah Mazel-Gee
Janette M. Reid
Paul Desfor
Dave Picariello
jerry and greta Fillingim
Carol Coyote Cook
Greg Jan
Susan Runyan
Moni T. Law, J.D.
Micky Duxbury
Steve Thomasberger
Judy Appel, Former Berkeley School Board member
For more information: https://davemargulius.com/berkeleys-wall-f...
