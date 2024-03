We sent this to the Berkeley City Council this morning, Monday, March 25, 2024

An open letter to the Berkeley City Council:*******************************************************Will the Berkeley City Council Honor the Intent of the City's Peace Wall* by Approving a Gaza Ceasefire Resolution by April 7, the 35th Anniversary of the Peace Wall's Dedication?********************************************************The Berkeley Peace Wall (see: https://davemargulius.com/berkeleys-wall-for-peace-revisited-30-years-later/ ) is located a stone's throw from City Hall (2180 Milvia St,) -- immediately to the west of the building -- on the extreme east end of the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.*******************************************************We wonder if very many City Council members have taken the time over the past several years to view the thousands of tiles which make up Berkeley's Peace Wall, located in Civic Center Park, just a couple of minutes west of their City Hall offices. If they had, we wonder if they noticed the words on some of the tiles which convey an underlying message of the Peace Wall -- words such as "Increase the Peace!", "Peace is the way to the Future", and "Peace is a Verb". And we wonder if they noticed the tile with the words, "Peace for the Children of Palestine"?If any City Council member has not viewed the Peace Wall for at least 10 minutes since last October, we ask that they please do so soon, and then approve a Gaza ceasefire resolution by April 7, which is the 35th anniversary of the dedication of the Peace Wall. We are quite sure that the children of Palestine (some of whom are now starving to death) would very much appreciate the City Council doing so -- so that "peace can become a verb".Signed,Russell BatesMaxina VenturaVirginia BrowningDaniel BorgstromMarsha FeinlandPhoebe Anne Thomas (fka Sorgen)Susan HarmanMara RiveraEva DiezAdrianne AronDonna CarterSteve MartinotIsis FeralThomas F. LuceMargaret HurlbertDiana BohnPaul Kealoha BlakeEthan DaleyElizabeth GillYvonne MartinVivian ZelayaMario ZelayaJoanna Perry-FolinoAnne-Lise FrancoisStephanie ThomasArlene Makita- AcuñaBarbara B. EricksonIngrid Kepler-MaySusan M. PrianoCynthia RahavMax Anderson, Former Citycouncilmember District 3Linda OlivenbaumSara SunsteinMaureen WesolowskiCarol PinsonWynd KaufmynGar SmithPeter Pursley, Ph.D.Veta JacqulinGerhard and Marge BrostromJudy Ann AlbertiSam RudinRichard TammGlen KohlerBeverly DoveIzumi Van CleaveNancy MerrittMichael LonerganCynthia PapermasterRita MaranNorma HarrisonCheryl Davila, Former Councilmember, City of BerkeleyMary ProphetElana AuerbachJean TeppermanGeraldine CliffordGreysonne CoomesNigel GuestMeghann KabalaLeah Mazel-GeeJanette M. ReidPaul DesforDave Picariellojerry and greta FillingimCarol Coyote CookGreg JanSusan RunyanMoni T. Law, J.D.Micky DuxburySteve ThomasbergerJudy Appel, Former Berkeley School Board member