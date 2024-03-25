From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Fury as Israeli War Crimes Continue
Feeble US objections called out as meaningless in Embarcadero rally and march. In spite of the short notice, over a thousand were there.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(SAN FRANCISCO, March 24) - As Israel continues to perpetrate the twenty first century's most horrific crime against humanity, Joe Biden's comment stretches the bounds of obscenity. Namely, that Israel "risks" "reputational" damage.
Biden refuses to acknowledge that Gaza's deaths from bombing, starvation and disease is not a consequence of the conflict but Israel's intention.
As he noted the hundreds of aid trucks prevented from entering Gaza, UN Secretary-General Guterres confirmed that the UN has been barred by the Israeli authorities from transporting assistance to northern Gaza. UN-News
Biden has joined Netanyahu and Hitler as one of history's monsters. The question remains, can Biden salvage what is left of his shredded ethical standing by cutting off the US money and weapons that are enabling the genocide?
See all high resolution photos here.
