top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Bay Area Fury as Israeli War Crimes Continue

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
Feeble US objections called out as meaningless in Embarcadero rally and march. In spite of the short notice, over a thousand were there.
Feeble US objections called out as meaningless in Embarcadero rally and march. In spite of the short notice, over a thousand were there.
original image (1928x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN FRANCISCO, March 24) - As Israel continues to perpetrate the twenty first century's most horrific crime against humanity, Joe Biden's comment stretches the bounds of obscenity. Namely, that Israel "risks" "reputational" damage.

Biden refuses to acknowledge that Gaza's deaths from bombing, starvation and disease is not a consequence of the conflict but Israel's intention.

As he noted the hundreds of aid trucks prevented from entering Gaza, UN Secretary-General Guterres confirmed that the UN has been barred by the Israeli authorities from transporting assistance to northern Gaza. UN-News

Biden has joined Netanyahu and Hitler as one of history's monsters. The question remains, can Biden salvage what is left of his shredded ethical standing by cutting off the US money and weapons that are enabling the genocide?

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_002-08424-858_1644_1.jpg
original image (1400x1662)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_003-08424-858_1648_1.jpg
original image (1400x2532)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_004-08424-858_1651_1.jpg
original image (1400x1923)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_005-08424-858_1656_1.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_006-08424-z8a_2490_1.jpg
original image (1788x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_007-08424-858_1668_1.jpg
original image (2006x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_008-08424-858_1673_1.jpg
original image (2081x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_009-08424-858_1708_1.jpg
original image (1400x1425)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_010-08424-z8a_2510_1.jpg
original image (1868x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_011-08424-z8a_2513_1.jpg
original image (2083x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_012-08424-858_1732_1.jpg
original image (2138x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_013-08424-z8a_2527_1.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_014-08424-z8a_2530_1.jpg
original image (1400x1538)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_015-08424-858_1769_1.jpg
original image (1981x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_016-08424-858_1785_1.jpg
original image (2475x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_017-08424-z8a_2546_1.jpg
original image (2037x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_018-08424-z8a_2562_1.jpg
original image (1925x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_019-08424-z8a_2575_1.jpg
original image (1584x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 1:23PM
sm_020-08424-z8a_2585_1.jpg
original image (1850x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code