US Supreme Court: Mifepristone-You Can't Stop It!
Ahead of Supreme Court hearing happening on 3/26 a rally in San Francisco on March 24.
Video with Song
mp4 approx 1 min by Lis Cox
"It's safer than viagra, You can't stop it now" are some of the lyrics.
Mifepristone is under attack by right wing extremists and the US Supreme Court has unbelievably agreed to hear the case taking on the FDA that approved this medication for abortion and miscarriage management more than 20 years ago.
For more information: http://www.RagingGrannies.com
