“Thanks to everyone who came out to our fundraiser art show last month, folks who bought art, and artists who donated their work.” From @the_fabrica_We have been able to raise over $2000 for 🍉. And we still have amazing art pieces available! And we’re having another open house!Join us next Friday, March 29th, 5-9pm at the shop (703 Pacific Ave in Santa Cruz). Come say hello! Buy some art! Help support mutual aid groups on the ground in Egypt and Gaza who are working to provide food and medical aid to Palestinians.And SubRosa will also be open - the Fábrica’s neighbor though the door in between the spaces - with art (too much to fit in the Fábrica) and space also available to hangout and socialize. The garden courtyard will also be available.Info from Hub IG - https://www.instagram.com/p/C41qTJ0pZS0/ —@@@@@—The Fábrica is a community workspace where folks can come to learn and share knowledge about textiles arts. This includes Sewing, Knitting, Quilting, Embroidery, Crochet, and Bookbinding, among other arts. The workshop is operated by volunteers and funded by donations from participants. We have sewing machines as well as generous amounts of fabric, zippers, notions, and the other tools and supplies one needs for most sewing and yarn-based-projects. @the_fabrica_SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_spaceAnd both projects are part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub