Trans Day of Visibility Concert & Community Sing
Sunday, March 31, 2024
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Concert/Show
New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus
544 Capp Street, San Francisco; in the outdoor courtyard of the Community Music Center
The New Voices Bay Area Trans, Intersex, and Genderqueer Chorus invites you to join us for a one-hour, outdoor musical community sing to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility! We'll be raucously seen and heard with trans punk, classical, and folk music. There will be community singing in addition to performances by the chorus. People of all genders and backgrounds are encouraged to join us. The event is outdoors, so please dress warmly. Masks optional, and most of the chorus members will not be wearing masks. Wheelchair accessible.
For more information: https://sfcmc.org/event/trans-day-of-visib...
