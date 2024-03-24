Trans Day of Visibility Concert & Community Sing

Date:

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus

Location Details:

544 Capp Street, San Francisco; in the outdoor courtyard of the Community Music Center

The New Voices Bay Area Trans, Intersex, and Genderqueer Chorus invites you to join us for a one-hour, outdoor musical community sing to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility! We'll be raucously seen and heard with trans punk, classical, and folk music. There will be community singing in addition to performances by the chorus. People of all genders and backgrounds are encouraged to join us. The event is outdoors, so please dress warmly. Masks optional, and most of the chorus members will not be wearing masks. Wheelchair accessible.