Sacramento: International Day of Quds Demonstration in Support of Palestine
Date:
Friday, April 05, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
16th St & J St
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
International Day of Quds
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/international-da...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 24, 2024 6:29PM
