Palo Alto Protest & Vigil for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
King Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Demand permanent ceasefire. It’s time to get LOUD!!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 24, 2024 4:40PM
