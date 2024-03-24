top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/14/2024
San Francisco Anti-War

Ukraine & Russia: On the Brink of World War III?

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via zoom https://zoom.us/j/92072366978?pwd=MHJWRWFQYytSVzZIODJIYXlYSTBYUT09
Download PDF (1.1MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via zoom https://zoom.us/j/92072366978?pwd=MHJWRWFQYytSVzZIODJIYXlYSTBYUT09
The war in Ukraine has now been raging for two years and appears to be a stalemate, with devastating loss of life ongoing. Looking at the larger context, this talk challenges the assumption that Russia’s attack was unprovoked. What is the role of the U.S. in this conflict, and what should it be? We are not a world court judging "rights" so much as people deciding war or peace. Ukraine is in its national epoch, as previously with Italy, Germany, or Serbia. Laughing off Putin's historical claims shows our ignorance of history. The end of globalization is the return of great power politics, not the Cold War. Our period is not one of Cold War, but of the origins of world war three.

Anthony D’Agostino is a Professor emeritus of History at San Francisco State University.. Now host of a YouTube show, Glasnost in Our Time. His articles and reviews have appeared in many magazines and journals and has made many appearances on radio and TV. He is the author of 5 books of history on international politics, most recently The Rise of Global Powers: International Politics in the Era of the World Wars (Cambridge U Press, 2012). He is currently working on a book that will be the history of the Era of Globalization, 1968-pres.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 24, 2024 2:03PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code