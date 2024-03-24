Webinar: Stopping Border Militarization

Date:

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Online

Join AFSC to hear from our New Hampshire and US Mexico Border Programs about AFSC's longstanding work to stop the militarization of borders. We will offer information about conditions under militarized approaches, the dramatic differences between the Mexico and Canadian borderlands, and our vision to ensure that migrants and immigrants are treated with dignity and respect.