Webinar: Stopping Border Militarization
Date:
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Join AFSC to hear from our New Hampshire and US Mexico Border Programs about AFSC's longstanding work to stop the militarization of borders. We will offer information about conditions under militarized approaches, the dramatic differences between the Mexico and Canadian borderlands, and our vision to ensure that migrants and immigrants are treated with dignity and respect.
For more information: https://afsc.org/events/stopping-militariz...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 24, 2024 12:42PM
