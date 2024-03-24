top
1/6 - What if the Attack on the US Capital Succeeded? Interview w/ Alan Jenkins & Gan Golan

by John Malkin
Sun, Mar 24, 2024 11:45AM
Interview with co-authors of new graphic novel series "1/6 What If The Attack on The US Capitol Succeeded?" Alan Jenkins is a writer and professor at Harvard Law School. Gan Golan is an illustrator, writer and activist. This interview by John Malkin was originally broadcast in March, 2024 on KZSC and KSQD.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (104.7MB) | Embed Audio
Written by Alan Jenkins and Gan Golan and illustrated by Will Rosado, 1/6 asks and answers the question: What if the January 6, 2021 Insurrection had been successful?

The graphic novel chillingly illustrates how close we came to authoritarian rule in America and the threats to our democracy that we still face. In the tradition of speculative fiction from George Orwell’s 1984 to Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale to the Twilight Zone, it explores themes of autocracy, scapegoating, strategic disinformation, and more, all told through a compelling, character-driven story.

Drawing on real-life events, 1/6 travels the road that led from back-room meetings, white supremacist rallies, and the Four Seasons Landscaping parking lot to a violent attack on the Capitol that left several Americans dead and shook our nation to its core.

It then imagines a world in which the events of that day turned out very differently.

1/6 is for lovers of graphic novels, lovers of speculative fiction, lovers of politics, and lovers of our democracy. It’s a story that demands our attention and calls on us to take action…while we still can.

--- from One Six Comics website
For more information: https://onesixcomicsstore.com/
https://onesixcomicsstore.com/
