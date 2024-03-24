From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Albany City Council Special Meeting Vote for Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Monday, March 25, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Albany and El Cerrito for Ceasefire
Email:
Location Details:
Albany City Hall
1000 San Pablo
Albany CA 94706
1000 San Pablo
Albany CA 94706
Come out to Albany City Hall Monday March 25th at 4pm (note the unusual time!) where Albany City Council will vote on its ceasefire resolution.
We are disappointed in the wording, but we want them to pass the resolution.
Public comments will be limited to 1 minute. We expect a lot of opposition.
Please attend to show support, whether by your presence or giving public comment. If you can't come in person, commenting on Zoom is appreciated!
Info on Albany website https://albanyca.primegov.com/Portal/Meeting?meetingTemplateId=10991
Let them know while we support the overall intent of this resolution - an end to all this violence! There are not two sides to a genocide; and ceasefire resolutions that fail to name the power imbalance are simply not enough.
We will not stop fighting until Palestine is free.
Thank you!
We are disappointed in the wording, but we want them to pass the resolution.
Public comments will be limited to 1 minute. We expect a lot of opposition.
Please attend to show support, whether by your presence or giving public comment. If you can't come in person, commenting on Zoom is appreciated!
Info on Albany website https://albanyca.primegov.com/Portal/Meeting?meetingTemplateId=10991
Let them know while we support the overall intent of this resolution - an end to all this violence! There are not two sides to a genocide; and ceasefire resolutions that fail to name the power imbalance are simply not enough.
We will not stop fighting until Palestine is free.
Thank you!
For more information: https://albanyca.primegov.com/Portal/Meeti...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 24, 2024 10:33AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network