Come out to Albany City Hall Monday March 25th at 4pm (note the unusual time!) where Albany City Council will vote on its ceasefire resolution.We are disappointed in the wording, but we want them to pass the resolution.Public comments will be limited to 1 minute. We expect a lot of opposition.Please attend to show support, whether by your presence or giving public comment. If you can't come in person, commenting on Zoom is appreciated!Info on Albany website https://albanyca.primegov.com/Portal/Meeting?meetingTemplateId=10991 Let them know while we support the overall intent of this resolution - an end to all this violence! There are not two sides to a genocide; and ceasefire resolutions that fail to name the power imbalance are simply not enough.We will not stop fighting until Palestine is free.Thank you!