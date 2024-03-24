top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

Genocide To End With Jews Squatting Northern Gaza: National Security Committee Head

by Ikram Kouachi
Sun, Mar 24, 2024 6:14AM
The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip will end with Jews settling north of the Gaza Strip, the head of the Knesset's National Security Committee said on Sunday.
Zvika Fogel calls for encouraging ‘voluntary migration’ of Palestinians from Gaza Strip.

The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip will end with Jews settling north of the Gaza Strip, the head of the Knesset's National Security Committee said on Sunday.

"Israel must end the war when Jews settle in the entire northern Gaza Strip," Zvika Fogel told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Fogel called for encouraging the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. "Whoever wants to voluntarily migrate will receive a grant from me," he added.

Amid international outrage, several Israeli officials have called for encouraging what they call the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, which has been under a deadly Israeli offensive since last October following a Hamas attack, that killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 32,200 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Writing by Ikram Kouachi -
For more information: https://en.haberler.com/israeli-war-to-end...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code