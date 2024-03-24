Queers For A Free Palestine

Date:

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Gay Shame and QUIT!

Email:

Location Details:

Meet at 19th and Dolores

We’re queer, we’re trans, no peace on stolen land.





Get your friends, lovers, enemies and more together for a festive march to demand and end to genocide and land back.



* mask up

* the march will be slow, mostly flat and abut 6 blocks.

*Bring shirts or other stuff you wanna silkscreen which will be offered by our friends b.a.a.g.



