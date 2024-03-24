From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Queers For A Free Palestine
Sunday, March 31, 2024
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Protest
Gay Shame and QUIT!
Meet at 19th and Dolores
We’re queer, we’re trans, no peace on stolen land.
Get your friends, lovers, enemies and more together for a festive march to demand and end to genocide and land back.
* mask up
* the march will be slow, mostly flat and abut 6 blocks.
*Bring shirts or other stuff you wanna silkscreen which will be offered by our friends b.a.a.g.
► ▼ IMC Network