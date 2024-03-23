top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/30/2024
Palestine East Bay Animal Liberation

Gaza Fights for Freedom Movie Night And Dinner

Berkeley Animal Rights Center West, 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Animal rights for Palestine
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center West, 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Join us on March 30th for a captivating film screening of “Gaza Fights for Freedom” by Abby Martin @fababs benefiting Funds for Gaza by @letstalkpalestine . The event will be held at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center West from 6 pm onwards with vegan Palestinian food generously catered by @freekehsf . Please RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/gaza-fights-for-freedom-movie-night-registration-868687677227?aff=oddtdtcreator

About the film:
Filmed during the height of the Great March Of Return protests – over a year and a half of weekly protests near the Gaza-Israel border – Gaza Fights For Freedom features exclusive footage of demonstrations where 200 unarmed civilians were killed by Israeli snipers since the outset of the movement on March 30, 2018.
The documentary tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage and info graphics that explains a complex history never acknowledged by mass media.”
- AFMI (Arab Film + Media Institute)

Following the screening, we invite you participate in a short discussion to reflect on and process the film.

Please note:
🌱 Vegan Palestinian food will be provided by family-owned Palestinian spot @freekehsf !
If you decide to bring your own food/snacks please be mindful to avoid any animal-based products at the venue.
😷 Masks are highly encouraged.
🚗 Street parking is available.
♿️ The venue is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C43UrSXJes2/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 23, 2024 10:27PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code