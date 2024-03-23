From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gaza Fights for Freedom Movie Night And Dinner
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Animal rights for Palestine
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center West, 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Join us on March 30th for a captivating film screening of “Gaza Fights for Freedom” by Abby Martin @fababs benefiting Funds for Gaza by @letstalkpalestine . The event will be held at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center West from 6 pm onwards with vegan Palestinian food generously catered by @freekehsf . Please RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/gaza-fights-for-freedom-movie-night-registration-868687677227?aff=oddtdtcreator
About the film:
Filmed during the height of the Great March Of Return protests – over a year and a half of weekly protests near the Gaza-Israel border – Gaza Fights For Freedom features exclusive footage of demonstrations where 200 unarmed civilians were killed by Israeli snipers since the outset of the movement on March 30, 2018.
The documentary tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage and info graphics that explains a complex history never acknowledged by mass media.”
- AFMI (Arab Film + Media Institute)
Following the screening, we invite you participate in a short discussion to reflect on and process the film.
Please note:
🌱 Vegan Palestinian food will be provided by family-owned Palestinian spot @freekehsf !
If you decide to bring your own food/snacks please be mindful to avoid any animal-based products at the venue.
😷 Masks are highly encouraged.
🚗 Street parking is available.
♿️ The venue is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C43UrSXJes2/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 23, 2024 10:27PM
Add Your Comments
► ▼ IMC Network