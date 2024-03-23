2024 California Juneteenth Story, 175th Anniversary Year of 1849, CA Gold Mining District by Khubaka, Michael Harris

We continue to serve and help “form a more perfect union” ~ freedom is never free… somebody always pays the price so distant future generations will pause each and every fixed California Juneteenth Federal Holiday and have an authentic and accurate understanding of our unique contributions to the forward flow of humanity.

Join us as we share our California Juneteenth story part of the Modern Juneteenth Movement responsible for our National Juneteenth Holiday.



Private family gatherings and faith-based organizations aligned with returning California USCT soldiers from the bloody US Civil War battlefields has always been a part of our California experience.



At the turn of the 21st century, public Juneteenth celebrations in the City of Folsom began and today we continue this essential profound history that showcases our unique California Journey from Slavery to Freedom; before, during and after our US Civil War, to include our central part in the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, (1840-1875.)



Spring 2024 marks the 175th Anniversary year of 1849, highpoint of our California Gold Rush Era, 1848-1855, throughout our California Gold Mining Districts.



The City of Folsom was established in 1856, honoring the death of US Army Captain Joseph Folsom, and today is celebrated as a transportation hub celebrating the first Railroad in the West, Sacramento Valley Railroad, Inc.



The City of Folsom, County of Sacramento and State of California continues to align public policy and embrace our new Federal Juneteenth Holiday established in 2021, in a good way.



Folsom Faith-Based, Business, Education, Political and Community leaders are asked to participate and contribute towards our growing California Juneteenth education and advocacy efforts.



This is our 24th Annual Folsom Juneteenth celebration, we have demonstrated uncommon patience that remains an essential requirement we share our authentic Juneteenth story to include 1,918 US Colored Troops from California who served during our US Civil War (1861-1865) and authentic legacy of California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry, Reclaiming our Past, Along the American River Parkway.



