Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Police State & Prisons

Chaos as Street Artists displaced by Sale of Public Sidewalk to Vendors in Santa Cruz

by The Jones/Skelton Report
Sat, Mar 23, 2024 9:37AM
Chaos unfolds as Santa Cruz and Global artists Alex Skelton and Joff Jones are confronted by territorial vendors, police officers, and more new regulations which see large areas of Pacific Avenue made exclusive and privatized by a new permitting system where certain individuals are apparently granted exclusive use of our Public Sidewalk if they pay money to the City.

This is a developing story. . .
New regulations downtown which see large areas of Pacific Avenue made exclusive and privatized for commercial individuals using the Public Sidewalk space has caused artists, musicians, and street performers exercising their basic human rights of free speech, gathering, and connection to be displaced and aggressively confronted by vendors who now claim exclusive domain over these downtown PUBLIC areas, as the attached video from last Saturday morning (3/16/24) on Pacific Avenue documents.

This is a developing story. . .
For more information: https://www.youtube.com/@THE_TIME_IS_NOW
Alex is confused
Steve
Sat, Mar 23, 2024 1:35PM
