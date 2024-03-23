Chaos as Street Artists displaced by Sale of Public Sidewalk to Vendors in Santa Cruz by The Jones/Skelton Report

Chaos unfolds as Santa Cruz and Global artists Alex Skelton and Joff Jones are confronted by territorial vendors, police officers, and more new regulations which see large areas of Pacific Avenue made exclusive and privatized by a new permitting system where certain individuals are apparently granted exclusive use of our Public Sidewalk if they pay money to the City.



This is a developing story. . .





New regulations downtown which see large areas of Pacific Avenue made exclusive and privatized for commercial individuals using the Public Sidewalk space has caused artists, musicians, and street performers exercising their basic human rights of free speech, gathering, and connection to be displaced and aggressively confronted by vendors who now claim exclusive domain over these downtown PUBLIC areas, as the attached video from last Saturday morning (3/16/24) on Pacific Avenue documents.



