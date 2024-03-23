top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Hands Off Rafah Protest & March

Date:
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
AROC Bay Area & PSL Bay Area
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza, Embarcadero, SF
🚨BAY AREA: HANDS OFF RAFAH! Stand against the US backed-Israeli invasion of Rafah, and demand that the US end the 17 year-long siege on Gaza, NOW!

🗓️ SUNDAY, March 24th
⏰ 1:00 PM
📍 Harry Bridges Plaza, Embarcadero, SF

Approaching the threatened ground invasion and mass terrorization of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza’s Rafah, the US is cynically claiming that it stands for an “immediate ceasefire.” In reality, the US explicitly sought an unpopular resolution supporting the Zionist occupation’s atrocities and policies, and effectively calling for Palestinians to continue facing death, destruction, and displacement, prior to any possibility of an effective “ceasefire.”

For at least three days straight, the Zionist occupation has placed Al-Shifa hospital under siege for the umpteenth time, after attacking it this past week, bulldozing, and bombing parts of its buildings, in addition to kidnapping medical personnel, and conducting mass death squads.

The global movement in solidarity with Palestine and the broader struggle against anti-imperialism is growing exponentially stronger hour by hour. It is up to the people to sustain this momentum. Join us in flooding the streets to demand an end to the siege on Gaza, NOW! US and Zionist hands off of Rafah, NOW!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C41xMo4Lldp/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 23, 2024 12:45AM
