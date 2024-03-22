top
Haiti East Bay Government & Elections

Haiti: A Call to Action

Date, location and list of speakers along with QR code
original image (2000x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Haiti Action Committee
Email:
Phone:
510-483-7481
Location Details:
Eastside Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd
Oakland
As the crisis in Haiti continues to unfold, we urge you to join us on April 6th to hear from leaders of Fanmi Lavalas, the people's party of Haiti. Twenty years after the US-orchestrated coup that overthrew the democratically elected government of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haiti is at a critical juncture. In 2023, 5000 people were killed by paramilitary death squads and more than 300,000 people were displaced from their homes in the wake of terror, kidnappings and sexual violence. Nearly half the population is facing acute food insecurity. Schools and hospitals have shut down in the face of unrelenting violence, while the US continues to support a string of dictators and orchestrate a new foreign invasion.

In the face of repression and relentless terror that Haitians have called “hell on earth,” the Haitian people continue to defend their communities and to build new institutions, such as free clinics, cooperatives, and schools that embody a vision for a new, democratic and just Haiti. As the US and UN move forward with plans for a new foreign invasion, this time fronted by Kenyan police and other African and Caribbean nations, the Haitian popular movement, including Fanmi Lavalas, demands an end to foreign occupation once and for all. They are calling instead to replace the current dictatorship with a people’s transition government of “Sali Piblik” (public safety).

The time for solidarity is now. We call on all freedom-loving people to defend the right of Haiti’s people to live with dignity, free from foreign domination.

Featured speakers: Dr. Maryse Narcisse and Joel Edouard “Pacha” Vorbe, members of the Fanmi Lavalas Executive Committee; Dr. Rama Ali Kased, US Palestinian Community Network, Assistant Professor of Race and Resistance Studies, San Francisco State University; Pierre Labossiere, co-founder Haiti Action Committee; Walter Turner, host of KPFA Africa Today, Board President of Global Exchange; Marvin X will read poetry accompanied on drums by Andrew Reynolds
For more information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 7:09PM
