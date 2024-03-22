From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Poetry for Peace in Palestine
Date:
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children’s Alliance
Location Details:
Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, 4th & Guadalupe, Carmel
Poetry for Peace in Palestine
A Reading by Monterey Peninsula Poets to benefit Middle East Children’s Alliance with Marie Boucher, Farnaz Fatemi, Rana Issa, Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts, Daniel Summerhill & Patrice Vecchione reading poems by Palestinian and Palestinian American poets.
Saturday, April 6, 3:00 – 5:00pm
Carl Cherry Center for the Arts
4th & Guadalupe, Carmel, CA
Suggested donation $20. Seating is limited.
Reserve tickets: https://poetryforpeace.eventbrite.com
Co-sponsored by Middle East Children’s Alliance, MENA & Seven Stories Press
Questions: patrice [at] patricevecchione.com
For more information: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/carmel-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 6:07PM
