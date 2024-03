Poetry for Peace in PalestineA Reading by Monterey Peninsula Poets to benefit Middle East Children’s Alliance with Marie Boucher, Farnaz Fatemi, Rana Issa, Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts, Daniel Summerhill & Patrice Vecchione reading poems by Palestinian and Palestinian American poets.Saturday, April 6, 3:00 – 5:00pmCarl Cherry Center for the Arts4th & Guadalupe, Carmel, CASuggested donation $20. Seating is limited.Reserve tickets: https://poetryforpeace.eventbrite.com Co-sponsored by Middle East Children’s Alliance, MENA & Seven Stories PressQuestions: patrice [at] patricevecchione.com